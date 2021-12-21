Calendars released for Australian Formula Ford, AKC

The 2022 calendars for both the Australian Formula Ford Championship and Australian Kart Championship have been unveiled.

The national Formula Ford competition will take in seven rounds, the locations for two of which are still to be confirmed.

The open-wheel series will commence in late February at Sandown, with visits to The Bend, Morgan Park and Sydney Motorsport Park (twice) also confirmed among the seven rounds.

Karting Australia meanwhile has released a five-event schedule of its own, opening on February 25-27 at the Go-Kart Club of Victoria in Melbourne.

“Located within minutes of the Melbourne CBD under the Westgate Bridge, the Port Melbourne Complex will be a great way to kick off the 2022 Championship,” said Karting Australia CEO Kelvin O’Reilly.

“The track is one of the favourites for many drivers in the championship and one that produces some fantastic racing, we look forward to joining with the Go-Kart Club of Victoria on another fantastic event in February.”

Bolivar Raceway in outer Adelaide, Seymour in country Victoria, a to-be-announced Queensland venue, and Newcastle Kart Racing Club will round out the AKC calendar.

2022 Australian Formula Ford Championship calendar

Round Circuit State Date 1 Sandown Raceway Victoria February 26-27 2 TBC TBC March 19-20 3 TBC TBC May 21-22 4 The Bend Motorsport Park SA June 4-5 5 Sydney Motorsport Park NSW August 6-7 6 Morgan Park Raceway Queensland August 27-28 7 Sydney Motorsport Park NSW October 29-30

2022 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship calendar