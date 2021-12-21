Calendars released for Australian Formula Ford, AKC
Seven rounds will decide the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Championship
The 2022 calendars for both the Australian Formula Ford Championship and Australian Kart Championship have been unveiled.
The national Formula Ford competition will take in seven rounds, the locations for two of which are still to be confirmed.
The open-wheel series will commence in late February at Sandown, with visits to The Bend, Morgan Park and Sydney Motorsport Park (twice) also confirmed among the seven rounds.
Karting Australia meanwhile has released a five-event schedule of its own, opening on February 25-27 at the Go-Kart Club of Victoria in Melbourne.
“Located within minutes of the Melbourne CBD under the Westgate Bridge, the Port Melbourne Complex will be a great way to kick off the 2022 Championship,” said Karting Australia CEO Kelvin O’Reilly.
“The track is one of the favourites for many drivers in the championship and one that produces some fantastic racing, we look forward to joining with the Go-Kart Club of Victoria on another fantastic event in February.”
Bolivar Raceway in outer Adelaide, Seymour in country Victoria, a to-be-announced Queensland venue, and Newcastle Kart Racing Club will round out the AKC calendar.
2022 Australian Formula Ford Championship calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|State
|Date
|1
|Sandown Raceway
|Victoria
|February 26-27
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|March 19-20
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|May 21-22
|4
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|June 4-5
|5
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|August 6-7
|6
|Morgan Park Raceway
|Queensland
|August 27-28
|7
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|October 29-30
2022 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|State
|Date
|1
|Go-Kart Club of Victoria, Port Melbourne
|Victoria
|February 25-27
|2
|Southern Go-Kart Club/Bolivar Raceway
|SA
|April 15-17
|3
|Eastern Lions Kart Club, Seymour
|Victoria
|June 3-5
|4
|TBA
|Queensland
|July 15-17
|5
|Newcastle Kart Racing Club/Cameron Park Raceway
|NSW
|August 19-21
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]