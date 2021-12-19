Waters makes competitive speedway return

Cameron Waters has made his return to speedway competition, falling just short of the A-main final at Warrnambool.

The Tickford Racing spearhead, who earlier this month finished runner-up in the Bathurst 1000 for the second straight year, was in action on Saturday night.

It was at the same Victorian town that Waters took his Monster Energy Mustang Supercar for a spin on the clay last week.

Among a 48-strong field, Waters went seventh fastest in the time trials, only to be hindered by a slow start in his qualifying heat.

That left the 27-year-old with plenty of work to do in the B-main transition.

Needing a top four finish to make the A-main final, Waters had charged to fifth before coming across trouble in the form of a lapped car, with contact all but crushing his hopes of progressing.

Nevertheless, Waters enjoyed his return to the speedway scene.

“The Chief Racing car was fast, and the track was real slick,” he said.

“I fluffed my start in the heat and ended up further back than we should have been based on our early pace… and was probably a bit impatient trying to get through the field in the B-main.

“It is what is it is, and I would rather be fast and miss out than just being bog slow.

“I’m sure there is a positive summer ahead of us and it’s great to be back out on the clay again with serious competition.”

Waters will continue on as Tickford’s lead Supercars Championship driver in 2022 and beyond.