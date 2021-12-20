> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: A Prince Racing Down Under, Episode 3

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 20th December, 2021 - 6:00pm

Look back on Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s GT World Challenge Australia tilt at Mount Panorama.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]