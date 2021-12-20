POLL: Should a series champion use #1 the following year?

Motorsport tradition has long seen the champion of any given category return the next season donning the #1.

But with that trend seemingly lessening over the years, we want to know whether it’s something you’d like to see more of, in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

In Formula 1, Max Verstappen has promised to bring #1 back to the grid next year, which will be the first occasion since Sebastian Vettel used the iconic number in 2014.

Ever since then, six titles have gone the way of Lewis Hamilton, who has opted to stick with his beloved #44, while Nico Rosberg retired straight after winning the 2016 championship.

That Hamilton has preferred #44 ties in with the brand a driver can build around a number, like MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi did with #46.

Verstappen though will buck the trend, taking the chance to switch from his usual #33.

Elsewhere, the #1 will remain absent.

In MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo will persist with his trademark #20 as he hunts a second successive world championship crown.

In fact, no one has run #1 in MotoGP since Casey Stoner in 2012.

The Repco Supercars Championship will also be without #1, with Shane van Gisbergen confirming his intentions to run #97 again.

Scott McLaughlin had done similar with #17 during his title three-peat, with Jamie Whincup and Mark Winterbottom the only #1 users in the recent Supercars seasons.

The same goes in IndyCar, with Alex Palou (#10) following Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon’s (#9) lead in opting out of running #1.

So, we want to know; do you want to see champions carry the #1 they’ve earnt as per tradition, not to mention signifying to the general audience who the driver to beat is? Or do you prefer drivers retaining the number that is synonymous with them?

Cast your vote in the Pirtek Poll below.