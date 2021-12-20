Cochrane company signs as Supercross World Championship promoter

Australian company SX Global has been selected as the long-term promoter of the new FIM Supercross World Championship.

Starting in 2022, the international category will become the first FIM World Championship to be promoted by an Australian-based company.

Former Supercars boss Tony Cochrane is president of SX Global and welcomed the news.

“It’s been a tremendous journey over the past five months to bring our team together with some of the most experienced people in all facets of motorsports now coordinating a sharp focus on Supercross and its global expansion,” said Cochrane.

“We would very much like to thank the FIM for their strong support of our vision and plan and in particular its President, Jorge Viegas, who has shown great leadership in working to bring this together in such a short timeframe.

“Fans have been demanding world class Supercross in so many countries – it’s a special day for all of those fans and at the end of the day, fans are our number one consideration.”

FIM president Jorge Viegas added: “After a strong and fruitful relationship over the last two decades between FIM, Feld Entertainment and AMA, it is now time to start a new journey to ensure a bright future for Supercross.

“In order to support the growth and commercial viability of the series, the FIM believes that SX Global has the expertise and the ability to deliver a first class FIM Supercross World Championship.

“The new series will offer exciting races thanks to the passion and extended experience of the SX Global team, with a plan that will gradually expand the Championship to new countries and territories across the world.”