Tickford Supercars hours from finding new owners

Two prized Tickford Racing Supercars are going under the hammer tonight via Lloyds Auctions, with the leading bid on both Fords still well under $300,000.

Currently at $265,000 is the Monster Energy Mustang driven by Cameron Waters this year and next.

Waters finished second in the Bathurst 1000 a fortnight ago aboard that very car, having taken three Supercars Championship race wins earlier in the season.

Even after the auction deadline of 20:00 AEDT tonight, the car will be raced by Waters next season before switching to the Gen3 Mustang in 2023.

“This is a tremendous deal for the successful bidder this weekend as the more podium finishes Cam Waters and Tickford racing get over the next 12 months the more it will just continue to add value to an already iconic car,” said Lloyds Auctions chief operating officer Lee Hames.

“A few months ago, we auctioned the Walkinshaw Andretti United Vehicle which then went onto to win Bathurst a few weeks back and possibly doubled its price instantly which the new owners were extremely excited about and thrilled to be a part of.”

Just like the Waters Mustang, the Tickford FGX Falcon which won the 2015 Supercars Championship at the hands of Mark Winterbottom will come inclusive of its V8 engine.

The leading bid on the FGX is $245,000 at the time of publication.

“These are two iconic race cars and pieces of Australian motorsport history that are not to be missed, we have had great interest in them and are excited to see them go to the new custodians,” Hames added.

