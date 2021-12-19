TCR added a string to Holdsworth’s bow

Lee Holdsworth believes he’s better as a driver for his time in the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Holdsworth contested all but the final round of the TCR season aboard an Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce, winning the first race of the year from pole at Symmons Plains.

He sat out the TCR Bathurst 400 earlier this month to fully focus on his Supercars efforts co-driving for Walkinshaw Andretti United.

That sacrifice proved worthwhile, Holdsworth combining with Chaz Mostert to win the Great Race and catapult himself back onto the full-time Supercars Championship grid at Grove Racing.

Holdsworth though hasn’t forgotten the role TCR has played for him.

“I had a great time in TCR. It was a really fun year,” said the 38-year-old.

“I feel like it helped me learn a new craft. The front-wheel-drive is something completely different to what I’ve done before.

“It was a challenge and I enjoyed it.

“In some ways, I think it has helped my driving.

“It has changed my driving style and it has really helped with the Supercar stuff.”

Holdsworth noted how he was impressed by the way little-known youngsters matched up against big names in Australian motorsport, and is not ruling out returning to TCR down the track.

“I just hope this was not my last time in TCR as it is definitely something that I will look at being involved again in the future.”

Next year, he’ll drive a #10 Grove Racing Mustang Supercar as team-mate to fellow Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds.