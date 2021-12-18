QR begins track resurfacing works
VIDEO: Waters tackles speedway aboard Tickford Mustang
Sulayem elected as new FIA president
Groves keen on ‘healthy competition’ between Reynolds, Holdsworth
Hinchcliffe called up to IndyCar broadcast team
Taylor raring for Extreme E title decider
Doohan impresses in Formula 2 testing
Piastri awarded FIA Rookie of the Year
Holdsworth to run #10 at Grove Racing
SVG, McLaughlin, Dixon in running for New Zealand honour
Sainz proud of former Toro Rosso team-mate
