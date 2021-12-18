Sulayem elected as new FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been elected to succeed Jean Todt as the new president of the FIA for the next four years.

The United Arab Emirates native picked up 61.62 percent of the votes to account for chief rival and long-time FIA deputy president for sport Graham Stoker (36.62 percent).

Todt, who’d held the top spot since 2009, was unable to run again having already served three terms – the maximum allowed.

Sulayem, 60, becomes the first non-European president in the FIA’s 117-year history.

A 14-time FIA Middle East Rally champion behind the wheel, he had occupied the position of FIA World Motor Sport Council Vice President for Middle East.

Sulayem’s ‘FIA for Members’ campaign revolved around various pillars including doubling global motorsport participation.

“I am very honoured to have been elected FIA President at the conclusion of the Annual General Assembly in Paris today,” said Sulayem.

“I thank all the Member Clubs for their esteem and trust. I congratulate Graham for his campaign and his engagement to the Federation.

“I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its Members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years.

“I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motorsport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Sulayem has appointed Carmelo Sanz de Barros as president of the senate, Robert Reid as deputy president for sport, and Tim Shearman as deputy president for mobility.