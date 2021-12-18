QR begins track resurfacing works

A big week at Queensland Raceway has continued, with important track resurfacing works commencing.

The Ipswich circuit confirmed those efforts started yesterday, with more updates to be provided to fans throughout the holiday period.

QR’s announcement has already been warmly received, and comes mere days after it released renders depicting what its upgraded off-track facilities will soon look like.

Those images – full gallery HERE – show off revamped areas including pit lane garages, main tower, cafe, toilets and paddock.

QR general manager Neil Lewis at the time also made mention of track improvements via an open letter, detailing a desire to be firmly entrenched as the Sunshine State’s “premier motorsport venue”.

“Track upgrades are in discussion, better lighting and many, many other things are all on the table,” Lewis wrote on Thursday.

QR is thought to be half a chance of hosting the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship round currently listed as TBC, although there’s general willingness on both sides to wait another 12 months to finalise upgrades and ensure the category’s return to The Paperclip is grand.

The Bend Motorsport Park is instead the favourite to score the July 30-31, 2022 slot.