Horsepower boost for NASCAR’s Next Gen cars

The incoming generation of NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to get a major boost to the tune of 120 horsepower at most circuits.

The American series has been busily finalising preparations for its new-for-2022 Next Gen cars across two days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The series has now declared it will target 670 horsepower as the engine output “for almost all tracks” next year – that figure having previously sat at 550.

Various configurations used at Charlotte have focused on the 670 figure, with NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell saying the target was devised following meetings between teams, drivers and officials.

“I would say we’re more than likely going with that number across all of our tracks,” said O’Donnell, with superspeedways the likely exception.

“We’ve still got a few boxes to check post tests here where we get together with our OEMs and the teams and just confirm that’s the direction we want to go with.

“But everything we’ve seen so far, that tells us and that’s the horsepower we want to target and go with.”

NASCAR managing director of aerodynamics and vehicle performance Dr Eric Jacuzzi affirmed configurations and rules will more or less be locked in following the Charlotte testing.

“We know where we’re at,” he said.

“It’ll definitely be one of the goals has been to move a little bit more downforce toward the front because we were having to run so much rearward to add stability to the car.

“It seems like now that the car’s a little happier, better behaved at different ride heights, I think we’re pretty comfortable with where we’re at.

“It seems like product-wise, we feel pretty good.”

An exhibition event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6 will open the 2022 Cup Series.