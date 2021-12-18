Doohan second on day two of F2 testing

Jack Doohan has continued his strong start to life at Formula 2 squad UNI-Virtuosi.

The Australian wound up second fastest overall on day two of post-season testing at Yas Marina.

Doohan’s 1:36.079s in the morning was good enough second by the end of the day, only behind Felipe Drugovich of MP Motorsport.

Doohan was fifth in the afternoon session topped by Williams protégé Logan Sargeant, who set a 1:36.155s for Carlin.

All up, Doohan logged 82 laps, adding to the 85 he competed on day one – which he finished third fastest.

Among the 21 other drivers in action was fellow Aussie Calan Williams (20th in the morning, 18th in the afternoon), and Kiwis Liam Lawson (fifth and sixth) and Marcus Armstrong (13th and third).