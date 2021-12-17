WAU reacts to Holdsworth departure

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed it released Lee Holdsworth to facilitate his return to the full-time Repco Supercars Championship grid.

WAU quickly swooped on the 38-year-old’s services as a co-driver when his Tickford Racing tenure was cut short at the start of this year.

The move paid dividends, with Holdsworth starring alongside Chaz Mostert to deliver WAU its first Bathurst 1000 win in a decade.

Holdsworth was under contract for next year, where he would have attempted to go back-to-back with Mostert, but has instead taken up a full-time 2022 drive at Grove Racing – with WAU’s blessing.

“While it’s certainly disappointing not to have Lee with us in 2022, we are rapt that he gets another full-time opportunity on the grid next year, and we wouldn’t want to stand in the way of that,” said WAU team principal Bruce Stewart.

“He certainly showed his talent in 2021, so is very deserving of this opportunity, and we look forward to competing against him full time next year.

“No one will forgot what he and Chaz were able to do at Bathurst, helping us bring the Peter Brock Trophy back to Clayton, so we hope that we see him back in the WAU family once again in the future.”

The squad declared in its statement it will “announce its co-driver line-up for 2022 in the new year”.

Stalwart Warren Luff was its other co-driver this year, teaming up with Bryce Fullwood to take fifth place at Bathurst.