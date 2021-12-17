Taylor raring for Extreme E title decider

Molly Taylor is excitedly awaiting the chance to seal the inaugural Extreme E title with co-driver Johan Kristoffersson.

The Rosberg X Racing duo holds a 16-point lead over nearest rivals, Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez of X44.

The season finale, the Jurassic X Prix, is being held this weekend in the south of England.

Taylor/Kristoffersson were fourth fastest in the event-opening shakedown.

“It has been great to experience so many incredible places this season,” said Australian rally ace Taylor.

“We are excited to be here and it has been a great adventure to this point. We just need to keep our heads down and keep doing the job.”

Category organisers have revealed the 3.8km circuit map, with mud to be a prominent factor to handle.

“The terrain is very different to the other courses, mainly down to the mud,” said Taylor.

“It is cool we have experienced so many different terrains throughout the season.

“It’s a lot of fun out there, though, with a lot of sliding around – it has a bit of everything.

“We need to have a solid weekend – there is all to play for and we are looking forward to it.”