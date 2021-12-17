TA2 2022 schedule released

The TA2 Muscle Car Series will take in nine events next year, including six points-paying rounds.

In addition to the overall provisional calendar, each regional area will also have its own four-round series.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host Round 1 action on February 18-19, before the field heads to The Bend Motorsport Park and Winton Motor Raceway.

Two special rounds will then unfold in Western Australia, at Wanneroo Raceway and Collie Motorplex.

From there, points will be awarded at Queensland Raceway and, for a second time, Sydney Motorsport Park.

A third special event will be held at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, before the season finale dubbed as a State of Origin spectacle back at Winton across November 18-20.

“Given the challenges over the past two years, we believe the 2022 calendar offers TA2 Muscle Car Series competitors the best chance of getting as much track time at premium tracks with a calendar that offers six primary national events, combined with a regional breakout to complement the AMRS series,” said category manager Craig Denyer.

“We are closing in on over 80 Australian-specification TA2 cars ordered or delivered for the start of the 2022 season, so the choice of where competitors want to race, how often and at what price point has never been greater.

“We are excited to build TA2 racing as a truly national formula, we were eager to include an event in South Australia and what better venue to race at than the world-class circuit at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“We have experienced incredible interest already in the Western Australian regional series, so we are looking forward to launching that with a back-to-back festival in July with the King of the West challenge.”

“From what started as a club-level racing category for the gentleman driver, we are proud to have facilitated the enormous growth of TA2 Racing in Australia and we look forward to building on that in 2022.”

A national title wasn’t awarded in 2021, but third-generation talent Jett Johnson did collect the Northern Series honours and Mark Crutcher the Southern Series crown.

2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series calendar