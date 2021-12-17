Piastri awarded FIA Rookie of the Year

Oscar Piastri’s stunning 2021 has just gone up yet another notch.

The Australian ace was recognised at the FIA prize giving ceremony overnight, winning the coveted Rookie of the Year Award.

“The prize is voted by members of the FIA Drivers Commission, led by the Commission President, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen,” explained an FIA statement.

That was one of two significant items of silverware collected by Piastri in Paris, also being officially acknowledged as the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship winner.

That accolade was secured last weekend in Abu Dhabi, taking six race wins across the season.

Piastri’s success marked his third straight championship-winning year, having clinched the Formula Renault Eurocup title in 2019 and Formula 3 in 2020.

The 20-year-old from Melbourne also got to drive an older-spec Renault Formula 1 car earlier in the year and then the Alpine A521 in the Abu Dhabi post-season test this week.

Piastri missed out on an F1 promotion for next season, but has secured his place as Alpine’s reserve driver for 2022, supporting Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.