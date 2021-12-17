Leclerc contracts COVID-19 for second time this year

For the second time in 2021, Formula 1 race winner Charles Leclerc has tested positive to COVID-19.

Ferrari confirmed the news via social media, reporting its driver is “feeling fine”.

“Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team wrote on social media.

“In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi.

“He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home.”

Leclerc had been in action just days ago at the Abu Dhabi post-season test, logging 87 laps in a Ferrari mule car using the 18-inch tyres to be introduced next year.

Leclerc had also contracted COVID-19 in January.

He finished the 2021 season seventh in the drivers’ championship, and along with Carlos Sainz will make for an unchanged Ferrari line-up for next year.