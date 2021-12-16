QR releases renders of upgraded facilities

Queensland Raceway has offered fans an insight into what its future looks like as new owner Tony Quinn makes good on his promise to significantly upgrade the Ipswich facility.

QR this afternoon issued a suite of renders illustrating plans for the venue, including its pit lane garages and main tower, cafe, toilets and paddock.

An open letter from QR general manager Neil Lewis accompanied the images, pointing out changes already made and hinting at further upgrades to the circuit itself.

Quinn in October finally acquired the circuit colloquially known as The Paperclip, having had a mid-year deal to purchase it from long-time owner John Tetley fall over at the last minute.

THE LETTER IN FULL:

This week the staff have had a planning and strategy meeting with TQ [Tony Quinn] to discuss what’s to come and where we are heading.

First things first, all of our current customers can be assured they will continue to enjoy the awesome events we provide. We will build on our current offering with some major improvements in the works to make them better for you, the entrant or spectator.

We have some headline events making their way back to the venue after many years of absence, including the Australian Superbike Championship (March 11-13, 2022) and Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship (August 5-7, 2022). We are also in talks with clubs to host some of their events again, which has not happened for a very long time.

Those that have attended the venue in the last six weeks will have already seen things changing, between the toilets getting a much-needed renovation to the sandstone blocks for seating in the shade to the new paths and the generally cleaner space we now have. But I am pleased to say this is nowhere near the end of what’s to come, the pictures attached to this post, which you no doubt looked at before reading this, is a look into the next 6-8 months. Facilities that we can all be proud of and that will establish Queensland Raceway as the premier motorsport venue in Queensland. I can’t share a whole lot more but let me just say this isn’t the end of it. Track upgrades are in discussion, better lighting and many, many other things are all on the table.

We can’t wait to welcome you to a Queensland Raceway you can be proud of. We are also very excited for what is to come and what Queensland Raceway can provide to the greater motorsport communities in Australia.

Neil Lewis

General Manager – Queensland Raceway