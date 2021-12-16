Johnson confirmed for first full IndyCar campaign

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson will contest a full IndyCar Series season for the first time in 2022.

The 46-year-old was one of three high-profile IndyCar rookies this year, alongside Scott McLaughlin and Romain Grosjean.

Johnson ran only at road and street course events, but will next year add ovals to his programme as he returns for a second campaign at powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I’m really excited about this next chapter of my career and competing in the #48 with [sponsor] Carvana for the 2022 season,” said the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series title winner.

“The safety of these cars has come so far, and after I tested the ovals at Texas and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I realised this was a challenge I wanted to undertake.

“I’m thankful for Chip, Carvana and all who made this possible.

“Last season was so incredible for me and I made a lot of progress, so I know I can be competitive on tracks that I have experience on.

“I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500. It’s a childhood dream come true.”

Chip Ganassi, owner of the eponymous team which has now won the past two titles via Scott Dixon (2020) and Alex Palou (2021), is tipping oval racing will play into Johnson’s hands.

“We are very happy about Jimmie running the whole 2022 season and that Carvana will be on nearly all of those races,” said Ganassi.

“I am looking forward to seeing Jimmie get back on the track after having a year under his belt.

“With all the experience he has on ovals from his NASCAR career and adding it to his 2021 experience in an Indy car, we think the IndyCar ovals will play right into his strength.

“I can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin.”

As announced yesterday, Stan Sport will be the new home of Australian coverage of IndyCar next year.