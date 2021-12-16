Father-son duo announce 2022 Carrera Cup plans

Indiran and Duvashen Padayachee will stick with GWR Australia for the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

The father-son duo will share driving duties over the course of the season, having acquired a single new Porsche Type 992 911 GT3 Cup car.

Duvashen first raced in Carrera Cup in 2013 and will compete in the Pro division, while Indiran will line up in the Pro-Am class.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the category, and the new car looks absolutely amazing,” said Duvashen.

“I don’t know how Porsche manage to keep improving these cars, but the 992 looks seriously impressive.

“Carrera Cup has always been a professional category, but the new car is going to lift the presentation to another level.

“We’ve been able to attract some new sponsors for the season and I can’t wait to get into it.”

Indiran added: “We’ve decided to stay with GWR for 2022, because they’ve been an absolutely fantastic team to work with.

“From what we’ve heard, the 992 is going to be a couple of seconds quicker, so we’ll see how we can extract that next year.”

GWR Australia is yet to confirm who will drive its other 992 Cup Car next season, but made a point of welcoming Duvashen and Indiran back for another year.

“The Padayachees have been with GWR for a number of years now, in a range of categories, so it’s great to lock them in for 2022,” Walden said.