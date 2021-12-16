China drops off 2021/22 Formula E calendar
Picture: Formula E
Formula E has tweaked its 2021/22 calendar, with double-headers now to take place at both Rome and Berlin.
A prior tweak to the schedule had seen Jakarta added, and Cape Town removed and replaced a TBC event.
Both that TBC event and Round 5 which had been slated for an undisclosed Chinese circuit have now been accounted for by way of adding a second race at each of the Italian and German capitals.
Rome’s double-header on April 9-10 next year will now represent Rounds 4 and 5, with Berlin (May 14-15) hosting Rounds 7 and 8.
The calendar remains the biggest in Formula E history with 16 races.
“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar is our most extensive to date and we look forward to working alongside all our host cities to deliver 16 world-class races,” said Formula E chief championship officer and co-founder Alberto Longo.
“The Season 8 line-up of drivers is arguably the strongest we’ve seen, and the revised sporting regulations will provide a renewed and strengthened sporting platform.”
The upcoming season will be the last before significant changes in the way of new Gen3 technical regulations and a cost cap are introduced for the 2022/23 campaign.
FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar Revised
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Date
|1
|1, 2
|Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
|Jan 28-29
|2
|3
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Feb 12
|3
|4, 5
|Rome, Italy
|Apr 9-10
|4
|6
|Monaco, Monaco
|Apr 30
|5
|7, 8
|Berlin, Germany
|May 14-15
|6
|9
|Indonesia, Jakarta
|Jun 4
|7
|10
|Vancouver, Canada
|Jul 2
|8
|11, 12
|New York City, USA
|Jul 16-17
|9
|13, 14
|London, UK
|Jul 30-31
|10
|15, 16
|Seoul, South Korea
|Aug 13-14
