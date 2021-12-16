> News > Formula E

China drops off 2021/22 Formula E calendar

By Connor O'Brien

Thursday 16th December, 2021 - 2:53pm

Picture: Formula E

Formula E has tweaked its 2021/22 calendar, with double-headers now to take place at both Rome and Berlin.

A prior tweak to the schedule had seen Jakarta added, and Cape Town removed and replaced a TBC event.

Both that TBC event and Round 5 which had been slated for an undisclosed Chinese circuit have now been accounted for by way of adding a second race at each of the Italian and German capitals.

Rome’s double-header on April 9-10 next year will now represent Rounds 4 and 5, with Berlin (May 14-15) hosting Rounds 7 and 8.

The calendar remains the biggest in Formula E history with 16 races.

“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar is our most extensive to date and we look forward to working alongside all our host cities to deliver 16 world-class races,” said Formula E chief championship officer and co-founder Alberto Longo.

“The Season 8 line-up of drivers is arguably the strongest we’ve seen, and the revised sporting regulations will provide a renewed and strengthened sporting platform.”

The upcoming season will be the last before significant changes in the way of new Gen3 technical regulations and a cost cap are introduced for the 2022/23 campaign.

FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar Revised

Event Round Location Date
1 1, 2 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Jan 28-29
2 3 Mexico City, Mexico Feb 12
3 4, 5 Rome, Italy Apr 9-10
4 6 Monaco, Monaco Apr 30
5 7, 8 Berlin, Germany May 14-15
6 9 Indonesia, Jakarta Jun 4
7 10 Vancouver, Canada Jul 2
8 11, 12 New York City, USA Jul 16-17
9 13, 14 London, UK Jul 30-31
10 15, 16 Seoul, South Korea Aug 13-14

