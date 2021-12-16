China drops off 2021/22 Formula E calendar

Formula E has tweaked its 2021/22 calendar, with double-headers now to take place at both Rome and Berlin.

A prior tweak to the schedule had seen Jakarta added, and Cape Town removed and replaced a TBC event.

Both that TBC event and Round 5 which had been slated for an undisclosed Chinese circuit have now been accounted for by way of adding a second race at each of the Italian and German capitals.

Rome’s double-header on April 9-10 next year will now represent Rounds 4 and 5, with Berlin (May 14-15) hosting Rounds 7 and 8.

The calendar remains the biggest in Formula E history with 16 races.

“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2021/22 calendar is our most extensive to date and we look forward to working alongside all our host cities to deliver 16 world-class races,” said Formula E chief championship officer and co-founder Alberto Longo.

“The Season 8 line-up of drivers is arguably the strongest we’ve seen, and the revised sporting regulations will provide a renewed and strengthened sporting platform.”

The upcoming season will be the last before significant changes in the way of new Gen3 technical regulations and a cost cap are introduced for the 2022/23 campaign.

