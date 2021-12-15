Foxtel celebrates highest rating F1 season ever

Foxtel has hailed groundbreaking results produced by the thrilling 2021 Formula 1 world championship.

Through its pay television channels and associated platforms such as Kayo, Foxtel reported its most watched F1 season ever this year.

An average audience of 308,000 per race represented a 31 percent increase year-on-year, while eight grands prix from 2021 now sit in the top 10 highest rating races in history.

Top of the lot is the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in September won by Daniel Ricciardo, with 467,000 total viewers.

Last weekend’s controversial championship decider at Abu Dhabi now ranks third on the list.

The F1 ratings results follow on from a blockbuster Bathurst 1000 earlier this month, which at an average audience of 482,000 made for Foxtel’s second most watched Great Race.

Foxtel also recorded 7.1 million hours viewed across its dedicated 2021 Bathurst pop-up channel.

The Seven Network last week trumpeted its own Bathurst 1000 ratings, headlined by an average of 1.28 million viewers for the 161-lap race.