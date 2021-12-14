TCM to race at two Supercars events in 2022

Touring Car Masters will feature on two Repco Supercars Championship support cards in 2022.

TCM today announced its calendar for next year, featuring six stops including the Repco Newcastle 500 on March 4-6 which will open both its and Supercars’ seasons.

It will return to a Supercars event at Townsville in July; other 2022 rounds include a to-be-announced New South Wales venue likely to be Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, Sandown, and a Mount Panorama season finale for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

TCM has also confirmed a two-year extension of its naming rights partnership arrangement with Gulf Western Oil.

Starting next year, the Australian-owned company will stump up a $500 pole position award at each event.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Gulf Western Oil back as the major partner of Touring Car Masters for the next two years,” said Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid.

“Gulf Western are a great Aussie company and their support of a great Aussie category like TCM has been a strong partnership for both sides for the last two years.

“We’re looking forward to a more normal year in 2022 – with growing grids and some incredible events on the calendar that will see the TCM cars and stars put on a great show.”

TCM category manager Liam Curkpatrick believes the new calendar will provide strong opportunities.

“We have worked hard to build Touring Car Masters throughout 2021 and put the category in the best position to flourish in 2022, and the new calendar reflects that,” he said.

“Returning to key Supercars ‘marquee’ events like Newcastle and Townsville not only follows competitor feedback but also reflects the popularity of the category in fans that attend those incredible street circuit events each year.

“Retaining key Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships rounds, including a return to Queensland Raceway, will ensure that as many TCM fans as possible can see the action, while concluding at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is a no-brainer.

“We would have had significant international participation on the TCM grid this year had it not been for border closures, so we’re optimistic that the 2022 finale next November will see a full field of cars from here and across the Tasman putting on a massive show to end the year.”

2022 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters