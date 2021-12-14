Six-round Trans Am calendar unveiled for 2022

Six events across four Australian states will make up the 2022 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series.

The V8-powered category will open its new season at Race Tasmania, held across February 11-13 at Symmons Plains.

From there, the calendar will comprise of visits to Phillip Island, Mount Panorama as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour, a to-be-announced New South Wales venue likely to be Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, and finally Sandown on September 16-18.

Beyond the end of the points-paying season, a special event in the form of the Trans Am 100 will be held at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 11-13.

“The Turtle Wax Trans Am Series has fast become a shining light on the Australian motorsport scene,” said Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid.

“With over 70 cars in the country now and even more on the way, this class is no longer a sleeping giant.

“This six-round calendar for 2022 gives the competitors a balanced and rounded series, with events in all three eastern seaboard states, plus Tasmania, and two races at Mount Panorama – one for series points and one at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

“There is a lot to be excited in the world of Trans Am, and the 2022 calendar is just the start of an exciting future on the national racing scene.”

Nathan Herne sealed the 2021 title earlier this month at Bathurst.

2022 Turtle Wax Trans Am Series calendar