Final chance to support Garry Coleman farewell auction

Time is running out to place final bids on various pieces of treasured memorabilia being auctioned off tonight.

The inaugural Speedcafe.com Motor Racing Ministries Super Auction, presented by Lloyds Auctions, closes at 20:00 AEDT tonight. Click HERE to see what’s up for grabs.

Bidding on leathers used by Mick Doohan during his 1997 MotoGP championship campaign has already reached $22,500.

Other marquee items all to have reached four figures include Lee Holdsworth’s 2021 Bathurst 1000-winning race suit, a signed 2019 Garth Tander race suit, and a steering wheel used by Scott McLaughlin during his 2020 Supercars title campaign.

All up, more than $38,000 worth of bids have made been.

“It’s been terrific to see such a fantastic response by people for what is a very good cause,” said Speedcafe.com owner and founder Brett “Crusher” Murray.

“With just hours remaining now to get your hands on some priceless pieces of memorabilia, I would encourage everyone to open their wallets and make sure you don’t miss out.”

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries, can make a direct contribution HERE.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.

CURRENT ITEMS AND PRIZES

Mick Doohan – Race worn leathers from 1997 championship – $A22,500

Lee Holdsworth Bathurst-winning suit – $A5200

Signed 2019 Garth Tander race suit – $A3900

DJR-Scott McLaughlin race used championship steering wheel – $A2700

Will Brown – framed race-worn boot – $A820

PIRTEK Rugby League corporate experience – $A760

$1000 worth of Kincrome tools – $A652

James Brock sign Legends suit – $A421

Stone Brothers Racing one-two framed print – $A320

Stone Brothers Racing back-to-back framed print – $A290

Full-signed 2004 Gold Coast Indy 300 promotional race suit – $A290

Daniel Ricciardo – signed hat – $A200

Signed Bathurst 12-hour memorabilia (Longhurst, Skaife, Ingall, Glock) – $A190

Castrol luggage – $A122

Framed John “Stoney” Stoneham cartoon – $A115

Signed Crusher book – $A50