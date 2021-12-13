Entry criteria announced for Finke 2022

Organisers of the Tatts Finke Desert Race have revealed the entry open dates and criteria for the 2022 edition.

The renowned off-road race will cover 226km across two days, with the event in total running from June 10-13.

Entries will open for bikes on Tuesday, February 1, and for cars on Tuesday, March 1. Entries will not be available for quad bikes.

A minimum criteria for competitors has also been introduced to maximise safety at the event.

Those wishing to tackle Finke on two wheels must hold a Senior National Motorcycling Australia licence and have ticked one of the following criteria: currently compete in national off-road or motocross; have recently competed in another major off-road event; have competed in an internationally recognised rally; or currently compete in other Motorsport Australia recognised events.

Car competitors must have competed in at least two AORC rounds in the last 24 months; or scored AORC outright points in a round of the previous season; or accumulated 100 points per outlined criteria.

Those points can be accrued as follows: 50 points per Finke event contested in the last five years; 25 points per AORC event competed in the past five years; 10 points for holding a current off-road licence for more than three years; five points for holding a current off-road licence for less than three years.

Motorsport Australia does reserve the right to issue a special licence at its discretion.

“We have seen our event grow in recent times and it has come to the point where it’s important to introduce an assessment for competitors,” explained Finke Desert Race president Antony Yoffa.

“With much larger fields of competitors and a course that is increasingly more challenging, it is no longer viable for us to simply offer a starting place to whomever applies.

“It’s about making sure someone new to the event has a particular level of experience and confidence.”

Motorsport Australia director of motorsport and commercial operations Michael Smith echoed those sentiments.

“Finke is undoubtedly the biggest off-road event in this country and collectively we need to keep making improvements, to make sure there is a high standard of competition taking part every year,” Smith said.

“Every time a competitor races in Finke, they are putting themselves through a very rigorous event and you want to have every bit of confidence in the ability of those racing with and against you, so everyone can compete fairly and safely.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle added: “The safety of competitors and all involved at motorsport events around the country is extremely important to Motorcycling Australia and we want competitors to have confidence in themselves and those around them, that they are race prepared.”