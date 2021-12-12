> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Tribute to Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th December, 2021 - 2:00pm

IndyCar pays tribute to four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]