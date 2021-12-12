Dale Coyne, Vasser Sullivan end IndyCar partnership

Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing have confirmed they have ended their combined IndyCar Series effort.

Dale Coyne Racing has reportedly partnered with HMD Motorsports for the forthcoming season, the latter replacing Vasser Sullivan Racing on the #18 entry.

It’s expected American-born Lithuanian driver David Malukas, who raced under the HMD Motorsports banner in Indy Lights this year, will step into the #18.

“Vasser Sullivan Racing wants to thank Dale for his partnership over the last four seasons,” said Vasser Sullivan Racing in a statement.

“We reaffirm our desire to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series and wish Dale and the Dale Coyne Racing team the best of luck in the future.”

Dale Coyne Racing added, “We’ve had a great and successful time with our partners at Vasser Sullivan Racing and we appreciate everything Jimmy and Sulli have done and brought to the team and our #18 entry.

“We’re grateful for these last four seasons with them. We understand that they want to focus on their sportscar endeavours, and we wish them continued success with their factory Lexus deal and the best of luck in their future projects.”

Dale Coyne Racing has already confirmed one of its drivers for 2022 in Takuma Sato, who will race the #51.

Sato replaces Romain Grosjean in the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing car, having moved to Andretti Autosport in place of Ryan Hunter-Reay.

While Vasser Sullivan Racing, which is owned by Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan, has split with Dale Coyne, it’s reported the pair are looking at backing another IndyCar Series entry.

Vasser Sullivan also has interests outside of the IndyCar Series with a team in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The opening race of the 2022 IndyCar Series takes place on the Streets of St. Petersburg come February 27.