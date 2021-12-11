Piastri wins Formula 2 Championship

Australian youngster Oscar Piastri has won the 2021 Formula 2 Championship with two races to spare.

The Alpine Academy member finished third in the opening sprint race of the weekend in Abu Dhabi, one spot up on title rival Robert Shwartzman.

It was a result which mathematically sealed the title for Piastri, confirming his third championship victory in as many years.

The Melburnian started well, rising to sixth off the start from 10th on the grid.

He and Shwartzman carved their way forward quickly in the first half of the race, the pair rising to third and fourth with the Australian trailing his Prema team-mate.

A battle between leaders Felipe Drugovich and Jehan Daruvala, which left the latter at the head of the race, allowed the third and fourth placed runners to close.

Fourth was good enough for Piastri to claim the title, provided Shwartzman didn’t steal the bonus points for fastest lap, which belonged to Daruvala with 10 laps remaining.

On Lap 20, Piastri passed Shwartzman into Turn 6 to claim the final podium place, and with it driving another nail into his Russian rival’s championship coffin.

Ahead, Daruvala held on to win from Drugovich, while Olli Caldwell wound up with the fastest lap.

Piastri ended the encounter with 223.5pts, 53.5pts clear at the top of the championship with just 44 left available.

Fellow Australian Jack Doohan ended the race a solid 11th.