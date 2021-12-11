> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Tim Schenken, F1 driver turned race director

Saturday 11th December, 2021 - 11:30am

Tim Schenken’s life as a Formula 1 driver and race director, in pictures.

Tributes flowed for the 78-year-old at the recent Bathurst 1000, having announced his retirement as Supercars race director.

The race control building at Mount Panorama has subsequently been named in his honour.

iPhone Backup - 18 Dec 2018 - 709
Schenken winning Cadwell Park 1969
schenken-at-desk
Schenken-profile
Tim Schenken 3
z 1973 9 hr 0 Charlton Schenken (permission Roger Swan) (2)
z 1973 9 hr 0 Charlton Schenken (permission Roger Swan)
z 1973 9 hr 0 Tim Schenken (permission Roger Swan)
z 1973 9 hr 7 GRD S73 Schenken (permission Roger Swan) (2)
z P Schenken
z P Tim Schenken portrait
z Tim Schenken 406 copy
2019vascadl01-000450-2 copy
IMG-0234
IMG-0243
iPhone Backup - 18 Dec 2018 - 591

