Dreyer & Reinbold recruits Ferrucci for 2022 Indy 500

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has announced a two-car assault on the 2022 Indianapolis 500 crown, with Santino Ferrucci recruited to join Sage Karam.

Karam earlier this year gave DRR its best result at the 500 in almost a decade, rising from a starting position of 31st to finish seventh.

The 26-year-old already has seven Indy 500 campaigns with DRR under his belt, having debuted for the team as a teen back in 2014.

“Doing more ovals in NASCAR this year has helped mentally prepare more to stay focused for the longer races,” Karam said.

“The potential to improve in that area is there. We just need to nail down a few things.

“We are coming off of a high from last year, and the goal is to be even better in the 2022 Indy 500.”

The talented yet controversial Ferrucci has three prior starts in the 500, never finishing lower than seventh.

He competed in five IndyCar Series events for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing this year, taking four top 10 results.

“I am super thrilled to join DRR,” Ferrucci, 23, said.

“Nothing is better than being a part of a team that has such a high work ethic.

“The team’s attention to detail is comparable to top teams in the series.

“In my last two ‘500’ races, we’ve been in the hunt to win, and I think I have grown a lot as a driver to understand that patience is needed to win.

“DRR has a great car and proved it last year with a seventh-place finish.”

DRR first contested the Indy 500 in 1999, with fourth place in 2012 its best result to date.

“Our team is eager to get back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold.

“We believe the talent of these drivers will be important in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal of winning The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“We, at DRR, have been improving our Indy 500 programme with the singular goal of winning the race.

“Sage and Santino have exceptional talent and are key components for us to achieve the goal.”

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on May 29, 2022 (local time).