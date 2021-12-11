Doohan encourages fans to bid on his rare 1997 championship leathers

Five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan has encouraged fans around the world to bid on a rare set of his race-worn championship leathers in the inaugural Speedcafe.com Motor Racing Ministries Super Auction, presented by Lloyds Auctions.

Considered one of the “holy grails” in Australian sports memorabilia collecting, the leathers currently have a bid of $A14,150 with the auction closing at 7pm Tuesday, December 14 AEST. Click HERE to bid.

The leathers were donated by Supercars team owner Roland Dane, who had them as part of his personal collection for many years.

The Super Auction has been arranged to pay tribute to Motor Racing Ministries founder Garry Coleman who officiated at his last Supercars event at Bathurst on Sunday.

The leathers are personally signed by Doohan while the massive 2400x1200x150mm frame is adorned with several images from Doohan’s incredible career as one of Australia’s greatest ever sportsmen.

They are from Doohan’s 1997 championship season – the fourth of his five consecutive world titles.

That year Doohan won 12 races, came second twice and retired from the last race of the season in what is regarded as one of the most dominant performances in motorcycle racing history.

The leathers were given to Dane by 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris as a gift more than 10 years ago and have sat in the foyer of the Triple Eight Race Engineering premises in Brisbane ever since.

“These are one of very few sets of race-worn leathers of mine that made it into the general marketplace,” said Doohan.

“It was great that these leathers had Roland as a custodian for so many years and we look forward to seeing who the new owners will be.

“I remember Paul working with me to get the leathers for Roland who is such a massive MotoGP fan and the final piece with all the images is quite a statement.

“Those who have a set of my leathers hold them pretty tightly and it is very rare to have a set come up for sale.

“It is very generous of Roland to donate this item, but he knows the proceeds are going to a great cause in Motor Racing Ministries.”

Dane said he was pleased to see the leather reach the $A14,000 mark, but expected that number to grow higher as the auction moved towards a close on Tuesday night.

“So far so good, but I am sure there is a bit more cash out there, especially knowing that every cent raised is going to a great cause like Motor Racing Ministries,” said Dane.

“While I am happy to donate them, we must also thank The Dude (Morris) for surprising me with them in the first place. Paul and I both agree that this auction represents a great and fitting way to find Mick’s leathers a new home whilst supporting Garry and his colleagues.”

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries can make a direct contribution HERE.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.