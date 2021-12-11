DCR, Vasser Sullivan announce split

Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing have announced the end of their partnership in IndyCar.

Car #18 had been a Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Racing entry since 2018 but that will not be the case in 2022.

“We’ve had a great and successful time with our partners at Vasser Sullivan Racing and we appreciate everything Jimmy [Vasser] and Sulli [James Sullivan] have done and brought to the team and our No. 18 entry,” read a DCR statement.

“We understand that they want to focus on their sports car endeavors, and we wish them continued success with their factory Lexus deal and the best of luck in their future projects.”

The Vasser Sullivan statement read, “Vasser Sullivan Racing wants to thank Dale for his partnership over the last four seasons.

“We reaffirm our desire to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series and wish Dale and the Dale Coyne Racing team the best of luck in the future.”

DCR has only just announced that Takuma Sato will drive its #51 entry, which is a partnership with Rick Ware Racing.

Car #18 has been linked to 2021 Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas and a tie-up with HMD Motorsports.

The DCR with Vasser-Sullivan partnership’s high point was the 2018 season, when Sebastien Bourdais won Round 1 in St Petersburg on his way to seventh in the standings at year-end.