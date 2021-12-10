> News > Offroad > Dakar

VIDEO: Sanders’ pathway to Dakar

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th December, 2021 - 6:00pm

Ahead of his second Dakar Rally, GasGas’s Daniel Sanders explains how he came to be one of the top young prospects in rally raid competition.

Note: Video contains coarse language.

