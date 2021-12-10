Vettel: Schumacher greater than Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel believes Michael Schumacher is greater than Lewis Hamilton, even if the latter wins an eighth world drivers’ championship this weekend.

Hamilton is tied with Schumacher on seven titles, with success this year moving him clear of that tally.

The 36-year-old enters this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on points with Max Verstappen.

However, four-time world champion Vettel is hoping the Mercedes driver is unsuccessful in his quest, if only to preserve Schumacher’s record.

“Michael is my hero,” the Aston Martin pilot began.

“For that reason, I probably don’t want Lewis to win!

“But the truth is that they both had a strong season and they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands, but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greater.

“So Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships, it doesn’t change anything for me.

“I get along with Loews, so as I said, the gut says I want Max to win, just to keep Michael’s record alive.

“But my head is quite clear in terms of may the better man win.”

Simplistically, whoever is ahead at the end of Sunday’s race will win the world championship.

Should end the grand prix still tied, the Red Bull driver would be crowned champion.

It’s the first time since 1974 that the two title protagonists have entered the final race of the year tied on points – Emerson Fittipaldi victorious over Clay Regazzoni on that occasion by dint of a fourth place finished at Watkins Glen.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gets underway at midnight AEDT on Sunday.