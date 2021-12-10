> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th December, 2021 - 8:07pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s championship deciding Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina.

Friday, December 10

Practice 1, 20:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, December 11

Practice 3, 20:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 23:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, December 12

Qualifying, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 22:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, December 13

Post-race, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

