Ross and Jimmy Stone donate rare prints to Super Auction

Supercars Hall of Famers Ross and Jimmy Stone have donated two rare prints to the Motor Racing Ministries Super Auction being presented by Lloyds Auctions.

The former Stone Brothers Racing owners have gone to their personal memorabilia collection and dusted off a couple of gems.

The first of the prints is titled “Back to Back” and celebrates Marcos Ambrose’s Supercars championships in 2003 and 2004. It is number 51 of a limited 250 and is signed by Ambrose and artist Jim Bolland.

The second print features the Falcons of both Ambrose and Russell Ingall and highlights their 1-2 finish in the 2004 Supercars championship. It is numbered 91 of 500 and is signed by both drivers and the artist.

Both prints have been professionally framed and measure 770mm x 570mm and 810mm x 560mm respectively.

The Super Auction has been arranged to pay tribute to Coleman and the work of Motor Racing Ministries.

Coleman officiated at his last Supercars event at Bathurst on Sunday in what was an emotional occasion for him and the members of the category’s “family”.

“We have had the prints in our ‘vault’ and wanted to get them framed before we offered them for auction,” said Ross Stone.

“These prints represent one of the most successful periods of mine and Jimmy’s career. It was a pretty memorable time.

“We thought a few fans might fight over them who missed getting their hands on them the first time around – it’s hard to believe it was 17-18 years ago.

“Garry and Motor Racing Ministries are an incredibly important part of our sport and we just wanted to do something to show our appreciation.”

Coleman was the founder of Motor Racing Ministries and will continue as chaplain at Sydney Motorsport Park and the Sydney Speedway and as the charity’s national coordinator.

The auction will run until 7pm, Tuesday, December 14, and can be accessed HERE.

All direct donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries can make a direct contribution HERE.

The current total for listed items is almost $A23,000 with a flurry of bidding expected during the final week.

There will also be other items added in the coming days with the variety of items providing everyone with the opportunity to be involved.

CURRENT ITEMS AND PRIZES

Mick Doohan – Race worn leathers from 1997 championship – $A14,150

Lee Holdsworth Bathurst-winning suit – $A4300

DJR-Scott McLaughlin race used championship steering wheel – $A2000

PIRTEK Rugby League corporate experience – $A760

Will Brown – framed race-worn boot – $A670

$1000 worth of Kincrome tools – $A602

James Brock sign Legends suit – $A361

Daniel Ricciardo – signed hat – $A200

Signed Bathurst 12-hour memorabilia (Longhurst, Skaife, Ingall, Glock) – $A190

Castrol luggage – $A122

Framed John “Stoney” Stoneham cartoon – $A115

Full-signed 2004 Gold Coast Indy 300 promotional race suit – $A115

Signed Crusher book – $A45