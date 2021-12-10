Ricciardo reveals Alonso’s Secret Santa tattoo

The festive season is in full swing in the Formula 1 paddock with Daniel Ricciardo showing off his Secret Santa gift.

The Australian was brandishing a new tattoo, the result of the Secret Santa gift he received from Fernando Alonso.

“Fernando just got me for Secret Santa,” Ricciardo explained.

“And along with a nice bottle of red, he also got me some temporary Fernando tattoos.

“It’s beautiful!

“It looks pretty good,” he added.

“It’s the only athlete I’ve ever had tattooed on my arm, so I don’t want to knock it.

“He’s got quite a nice tan as well!”

The Australian sported one of the tattoos, which depicts Alonso’s face, on his left arm – visible below his McLaren team shirt.

“It’s a difficult decision when you need to make something for Daniel,” Alonso said of the gift.

“So I made my face… which is the thing that we’ve been talking all year long, because he was Cyril [Abiteboul] and the podium last year and all these tattoos. It made sense.”

Ricciardo and Abiteboul, his former Renault team boss, recently settled a bet dating back to last year’s Eifel Grand Prix.

A deal between the two was that the latter would get a tattoo should the Australian score podium.

The Frenchman has now been inked, with a stylised honey badger and Renault logo drawn on his left leg.