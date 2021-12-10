Four-time Indy 500 winner dies

American open-wheel great Al Unser has died at age 82 after a long battle with cancer.

He is one of just four drivers to have won the Indianapolis 500 on four occasions, an exclusive club he shares with A. J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves.

The Unser family is entrenched in Indy history, brother Bobby being a three-time winner of the 500, and son Al Jnr a two-time winner.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles announced the news a short time ago, noting Unser had passed away peacefully at his New Mexico home.

“In the 112 years of racing that has taken place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Al Unser’s career stands out among the others,” read a message shared on social media by Boles.

“His four Indianapolis 500 wins and most laps led (644) in a career driving in the 500 solidify him as one of the greatest of all time.

“Al achieved his successes competing against many of the best our sport has ever seen, which makes his accomplishments on the track even more impressive.

“Al’s combination of his quiet and humble approach outside the car with his fierce competitive spirit and fearless talent behind the wheel, made him a fan favourite.

“He will be remembered as one of the best to ever race at Indianapolis and we will all miss his smile, sense of humour, and his warm, approachable personality.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan Unser, the entire Unser family, and all Al’s friends and fans.”

Born in Albuquerque, he won the 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, the last of which coming with Penske Racing.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Al’s loved ones.