Dale Coyne Racing secures Sato signature

Takuma Sato will continue in the IndyCar Series for a 13th successive season after inking a 2022 full-time deal with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

Sato joins DCR after spending the past four seasons at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a relationship that produced four race wins.

The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner will replace another ex-Formula 1 driver in Romain Grosjean aboard the team’s #51 car, the latter having been picked up by Andretti Autosport for 2022.

“I am extremely excited that we were able to work out a deal with Dale, Rick and everyone at Dale Coyne Racing,” said Sato.

“With Honda an integral part of Dale Coyne Racing, it seemed like a great fit. The team has proven year after year that they are very competitive on all types of circuits.

“Particularly the speed that team has shown in recent years at the Indy 500 were very impressive. I am really looking forward to working with my new environment and can’t wait to get started.”

Team co-owner Dale Coyne was delighted to have secured the 44-year-old Japanese star’s services.

“Takuma has shown that he is one of the best drivers to ever race in the NTT IndyCar Series,” he said.

“Winning the famed Indianapolis 500 twice, we look forward to competing with our package of a good car with a great driver in the 500 next year. All of us on our team welcome the very talented Mr Sato into our fold for 2022.”

Added fellow co-owner Rick Ware: “I am excited to have Takuma join the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Family for 2022.

“Takuma’s experience within motorsports is extensive, not just in the United States, but around the world.

“With Takuma’s experience, and vast knowledge of the cars, we are really looking forward to stepping up the programme and having a successful season, and maybe even add another Indianapolis 500 win to his list of achievements.”

Sato was a podium finisher in the 2004 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix for BAR Honda.

Three IndyCar podiums and a pole position went the way of the #51 DCR entry in 2021, courtesy of Grosjean behind the wheel.

This year’s Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas is tipped to be announced as Sato’s 2022 team-mate.

RLL will run three cars next season for Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey.