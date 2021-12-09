Two Motorsport Australia Championships rounds at Phillip Island in 2022

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will return to Phillip Island in 2022 as part of a two-round deal for the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

The Victorian circuit will play host to the Motorsport Australia Championships on March 18-20 and June 25-26, with Australian Racing Group properties such as Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and Turtle Wax National Trans Am to feature at the former of those events.

Both have received support from Destination Phillip Island and the Australian Government’s Recovery for Regional Tourism programme, and will form part of an expanded Motorsport Australia Championships calendar.

“The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships calendar wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“To have two rounds on Phillip Island this year is a wonderful opportunity for a wide range of Motorsport Australia’s national categories to enjoy plenty of track time at a circuit drivers love to race at.

“These two events wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Australian Government and Destination Phillip Island, so on behalf of Motorsport Australia and all our teams and competitors, we are truly grateful for this support.

“With our world class officials working alongside the team at Phillip Island, we can’t wait for both these events to take place in 2022.”

The visit to Phillip Island will be TCR Australia’s third in as many complete seasons.

“Phillip Island is one of Australia’s best racing venues, and is the perfect location and circuit for the Australian Racing Group categories to compete on,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“The track is a favourite among our competitors, and we know how much the fans at the tracks and on TV love watching motorsport at that venue.

“To have our racing categories there for the March event will no doubt be one of the highlights of our 2022 racing calendar.”

Fans will be encouraged to make a trip of the events and take in Phillip Island’s numerous attractions.

“Phillip Island has a long history of hosting the best motorsport events in Australia, as well as home to two world class championships,” said Destination Phillip Island general manager Kim Storey.

“We are excited to host two Shannons Championships with a super line-up of categories to attract race fans from across Australia to our breathtaking iconic venue.

“The tourism industry is reviving and attracting teams and spectators to the Island at these events is really important to our local industry.”

Chaz Mostert won two of the three Supercheap Auto TCR Australia races at Phillip Island this year, with Jason Bargwanna taking out the other.

Motorsport Australia Championships 2022 confirmed events