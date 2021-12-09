Supercars confirms Seamer resignation
POLL: Who will win the Formula 1 championship?
Seamer set to resign from Supercars CEO role
Mercedes ends sponsorship deal after public backlash
Mid-2022 Grove Racing start confirmed for Cauchi
McLaren proud of 2021 progress ahead of F1 finale
Indigenous flags to fly at Motorsport Australia House
Wolff grateful Mercedes is still in F1 title fight
McLaren boss offers Mostert drive of classic Moffat Monza
Two Motorsport Australia Championships rounds at Phillip Island in 2022
Van Gisbergen elects not to run #1 in 2022
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]