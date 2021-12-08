Pourchaire, Fittipaldi recovering from 72G impact

Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi are on the mend after a frightening startline crash in the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Saudi Arabia.

Pourchaire stalled when the lights went out on Sunday and was duly collected by Fittipaldi in a collision reported as a 72G impact.

The latter, the grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, suffered a fractured heel.

“Hey guys, I am very grateful that I only broke my heel and have some cuts and bruises,” the 20-year-old wrote on social media, having scored his maiden F2 points in the previous race.

“Thank you all for the messages, as well as the FIA and medical staff for taking great care of me.

“I am very happy that Theo is ok. I will be back on track soon and faster than ever.”

Sauber Junior Team protege Pourchaire, who was a contender for the 2022 F1 seat eventually snapped up by Guanyu Zhou, is hopeful of returning to the grid for the Abu Dhabi season finale this coming weekend.

“Just wanted to tell you that I’m OK!” the 18-year-old wrote on social media overnight.

“I still have headaches, back pain, knees pain and left foot pain. But this is nothing compared to Enzo.

“This was a scary accident and I wish [Enzo] the best recovery possible.

“I hope to be able to race for the last one of the year in Abu Dhabi.”

Australia’s Oscar Piastri heads to Abu Dhabi with a commanding 51.5-point lead atop the F2 standings as he strives to add another championship to his collection before officially beginning his duties as Alpine’s 2022 F1 reserve driver next week.