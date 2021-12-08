MotoE’s 2022 calendar released

A 14-race provisional calendar has been released for the 2022 FIM MotoE World Cup.

The season will be the longest in terms of events and total races, given it is comprised of seven double-headers across as many circuits in Europe.

Jerez plays host to the first two races, followed by Le Mans, Mugello for the first time, Assen, the new KymiRing, the Red Bull Ring, and Misano.

There are also two, three-day tests at Jerez, in March and April, prior to the season-opener.

The 2022 campaign will be the last of the Energica era which began with the birth of the all-electric category in 2019, with Ducati to supply the field from 2023.

MotoGP’s 2022 season proper starts on March 4-6 at Qatar’s Losail circuit, after testing from January 31 at Malaysia’s Sepang.

Pons Racing’s Jordi Torres has won the MotoE title for the past two years.

MotoE 2022 calendar Provisional