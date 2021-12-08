Miller eager for future ASBK cameos

MotoGP ace Jack Miller has flagged his intentions to make further appearances in the Australian Superbike Championship after a successful weekend cameo.

Miller qualified second at The Bend Motorsport Park, before being taken out late in Race 1, and then rebounding to the podium in Race 2.

“I think we can be pretty happy with that result,” said the Queenslander.

“I had me tongue hanging out of the back there after the start, nearly backflipping… I’m normally pretty good at starts but this thing I’m trying to take off like I’m at traffic lights and it won’t work, I haven’t got launch control.

“It was a lot of fun.”

Asked if he’d be open to returning in future, Miller responded: “For sure, if it fits, I’ll be back for sure.

“I love racing motorcycles, that’s the whole reason we’re here.

“For sure, I’d love to come back and do it again.”

Miller will be back in factory Ducati colours for the 2022 MotoGP season, having taken a pair of grand prix victories this year.