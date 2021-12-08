Mechanics wanted at Ashley Seward Motorsport

With a presence in TCR, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Ashley Seward Motorsport is a hive of activity.

That’s set to continue into 2022 with the arrival of four all-new Porsche 992 Cup Cars, making ASM an exciting, diverse, and growing place to work.

And as if to emphasise the latter, team owner Ashley Seward is on the lookout for one, and possibly more, new race mechanics.

The Victorian-based operation is one of the premier national level race teams with first class facilities and equipment at its Dandenong South workshop.

“The workshop’s great,” Seward began.

“We’ve got fantastic equipment, all state of the art equipment when it comes to wheel alignment and set-up.

“We’ve got good infrastructure, have fun racing, and enjoy winning.”

Seward’s operations has a winning pedigree, tasting champagne with Lee Holdsworth in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

It’s enjoyed success in Carrera Cup too, with Geoff Emery claiming the 2021 Pro-Am competition.

Having sported four cars at Bathurst last weekend, that workload is set to continue into the next generation of the one-make series.

“We’ve got four brand new cars, that’s pretty exciting,” Seward said.

“We had four this year, we had four at Bathurst, so that was all good.

“But that [the arrival of the Porsche 992] is probably one of the biggest, most exciting things.”

To help the operation continue its winning ways, Seward is on the hunt for a race mechanic who can take the lead on car preparation.

It’s a tantalising proposition; an opportunity to join one of the country’s leading racing teams as it embarks on a new era in one of its key competitions.

“The role that we want to give is a Number 1-type mechanic that’s capable of all levels,” Seward explained.

“You know, being capable of throwing spanners and managing their time well, and just all the above.

“A good general all-round person that fits into motorsport.”

