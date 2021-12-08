Bathurst 6 Hour tickets go on sale

Tickets and camping opportunities have officially gone on sale for the 2022 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The event will be held across the April 15-17 Easter long weekend, with a capacity field of 70 entries already confirmed for the main production car race.

Among support categories locked in thus far are the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, the MRF Tyres Nissan Pulsar Series and NSW Historic Touring Cars.

Family fun will be provided in the form of carnival rides, jumping castles, face painting and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

Single-day adult tickets range from $15 to $25, with three-day weekend passes costing $45 for adults and $35 for concession buyers.

Campground sales are also now available for purchase, with high demand expected.

CLICK HERE for tickets

CLICK HERE to book for camping

CLICK HERE for corporate tickets for the Pit Lounge and Bathurst 6 Hour Club