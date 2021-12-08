Bathurst 1000 attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Parts of Mount Panorama have been listed as venues of concern after an attendee at this year’s Great Race tested positive for COVID-19.

The declaration came from the Western New South Wales Local Health District today, just three days after this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Anyone who attended the event and visited the venues of concern on Saturday and Sunday should monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test and isolate if symptoms develop​.

The McPhillamy Park Campground, The Paddock Campground, Harris Park, Merchandise Alley, National Motor Racing Museum, and Inside Chase viewing area have been listed as concerns.

All attendees at the Bathurst 1000 were required to be double vaccinated.

New South Wales endured a lengthy lockdown before reopening its domestic borders in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000.

International border restrictions were eased not long before the Great Race, allowing the likes of Matt Campbell, Christopher Mies, Roberto Merhi, and Yoshiaki Katayama to head Down Under.

Western New South Wales Local Health District, Venues of Concern: