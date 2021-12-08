Bathurst 1000 attendee tests positive for COVID-19
Supercars hosted its season finale at Mount Panorama. Picture: Mark Horsburgh
Parts of Mount Panorama have been listed as venues of concern after an attendee at this year’s Great Race tested positive for COVID-19.
The declaration came from the Western New South Wales Local Health District today, just three days after this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.
Anyone who attended the event and visited the venues of concern on Saturday and Sunday should monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test and isolate if symptoms develop.
The McPhillamy Park Campground, The Paddock Campground, Harris Park, Merchandise Alley, National Motor Racing Museum, and Inside Chase viewing area have been listed as concerns.
All attendees at the Bathurst 1000 were required to be double vaccinated.
New South Wales endured a lengthy lockdown before reopening its domestic borders in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000.
International border restrictions were eased not long before the Great Race, allowing the likes of Matt Campbell, Christopher Mies, Roberto Merhi, and Yoshiaki Katayama to head Down Under.
Western New South Wales Local Health District, Venues of Concern:
|Date updated
|Suburb
|Venue and address
|Date of Exposure
|Times
|Health Advice
|8/12/2021
|Bathurst
|Mount Panorama Race Track – McPhillamy Park Campground
|4/12/2021
5/12/2021
|All day until 7:00pm
|Anyone who attended this venue should monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test and isolate if symptoms develop
|8/12/2021
|Bathurst
|Mount Panorama Race Track – The Paddock Campground
|4/12/2021
5/12/2021
|All day until 3:00pm
|Anyone who attended this venue should monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test and isolate if symptoms develop
|8/12/2021
|Bathurst
|Mount Panorama Race Track – Harris Park, Merchandise Alley, National Motor Racing Museum, Inside Chase viewing area
|4/12/2021
5/12/2021
|All day until 3:00pm
|Anyone who attended this venue should monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test and isolate if symptoms develop
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]