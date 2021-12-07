Seven Network celebrates Bathurst 1000 ratings upturn

The Seven Network has hailed a strong result from its television ratings for the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.

An average of 1.28 million viewers tuned in to the race itself on Sunday as Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth took victory for Walkinshaw Andretti United, with a total audience reach exceeding 4.1 million people across Channel 7 and 7mate.

Seven reported an 11.2 percent gain across capital cities on Network 10’s coverage of the 2020 race, and a year-on-year spike of 24.1 percent for the podium ceremony.

“The Bathurst 1000 is the pinnacle of Australian motorsport and the huge audiences engaged with this year’s adrenaline-charged action on Mount Panorama show that Supercars are back where they belong – on Seven,” said Lewis Martin, Seven’s head of network sport.

“Seven’s live and free coverage of the Bathurst 1000 was led by a star-studded commentary team and for the for the very first time on a free-to-air broadcast, fans didn’t miss a second as Seven continued the coverage uninterrupted during commercial breaks via cutting-edge picture-in-picture technology.

“Bathurst kicked off a massive week of sport on Seven, with the Summer of Cricket starting straight after with an electrifying BBL season opener that saw the Sydney Sixers deliver a record-breaking win over the Melbourne Stars.”

Supercars’ current free-to-air broadcast deal with the Seven Network runs until the end of 2025.