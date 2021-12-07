Piastri excited for first official Formula 1 outing

Oscar Piastri is excitedly preparing for his first official taste of Formula 1 when he takes part in the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test next week.

The 20-year-old Australian has already secured his place as Alpine’s reserve driver for 2022, supporting Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in the Anglo-French team’s race seats.

As flagged by the team last week, Piastri will join the F1 fraternity in the end-of-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit, steering the A521 which both Alonso and Ocon have driven to the podium this year.

That will come just days after the Formula 2 title is decided, with Piastri holding a commanding 51.5-point lead over nearest threat Robert Shwartzman.

“I’m very excited to drive in the Young Driver Test,” said Piastri.

“It’s almost like my first official day in my new job for next year when I become the team’s reserve driver.

“Any day in an F1 car is pretty special but to drive the current one with other drivers on track in a somewhat competitive environment is very cool.

“Thanks to the team for this opportunity, I’m certainly looking forward to it and working through a very full testing programme on the day.”

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi is eagerly awaiting the chance to see how Piastri comes to grips with the A521.

“Oscar has had a fantastic Formula 2 season this year, again showing his class, and this Young Driver Test appearance is well earned,” Rossi said.

“This test will be part of Oscar’s ongoing development as he prepares to become the team’s reserve driver for 2022, to aid and assist Fernando and Esteban and our development teams on and off the track.

“In parallel, as Oscar gets up to speed with the current car, we will already be looking forward to 2022 with our current drivers as they experience the new 18-inch tyres for next year.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to learn in preparation for the challenges of the next year on all fronts.”